Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JMHLY opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
