Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JMHLY opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

