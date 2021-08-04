Jeff Mcneil Sells 7,529 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ENPH traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.