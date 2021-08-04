Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 414 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 398.05 ($5.20) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.47.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

