Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DiaSorin S.p.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.04. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

