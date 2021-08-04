Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $89.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 114,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

