Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.
Shares of RIO opened at $89.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.