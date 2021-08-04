Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

NYSE MOH opened at $277.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.01. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

