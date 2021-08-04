JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -287.20. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

