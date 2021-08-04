JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,019 shares of company stock worth $433,166. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

