John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 0.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of QUS traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.76. 4,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,973. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $90.69 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.58.

