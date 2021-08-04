John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 75.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 122,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.