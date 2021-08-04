John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $389,000.

VTI traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $226.93. The company had a trading volume of 291,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,135. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $228.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

