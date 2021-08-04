Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE:JCI opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

