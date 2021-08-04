Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $66.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 71700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

