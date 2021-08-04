Johnson Controls International plc Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.