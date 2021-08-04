Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,892,000 after acquiring an additional 300,537 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 187,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $458.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

