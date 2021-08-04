Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

