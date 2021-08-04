JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€228.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

Allianz stock opened at €192.14 ($226.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €213.22. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

