Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,096,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 8,240,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,628.4 days.

Shares of JVTSF stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

