Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.37

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.