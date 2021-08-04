Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

