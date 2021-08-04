Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.86).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €12.33 ($14.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.83. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.