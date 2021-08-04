Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€57.50” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €56.92 ($66.96) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €55.60 ($65.41).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

