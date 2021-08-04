Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€57.50” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €56.92 ($66.96) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €55.60 ($65.41).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

