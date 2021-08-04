Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of Key Tronic worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. Key Tronic Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

