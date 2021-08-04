KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

CNMD stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $7,764,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

