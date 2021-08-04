KeyCorp Weighs in on Regal Beloit Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $147.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

