KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,191,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 5,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

