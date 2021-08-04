KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 575,127 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54.

