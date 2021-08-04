KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.42. 54,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,135. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

