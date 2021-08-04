KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.75. 24,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $242.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

