Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 41,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.