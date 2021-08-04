Kineko (KKO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $316,463.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,675,648 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

