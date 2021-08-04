Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

