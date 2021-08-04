Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KNSA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

