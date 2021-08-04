Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.350 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

