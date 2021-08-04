KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.