KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,073,245 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KKR opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

