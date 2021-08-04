KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.