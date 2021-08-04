KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Sells $224,878.55 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christen E.J. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,331. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 289,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 263,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

