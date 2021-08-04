KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $366.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Also, growing investments across multiple nodes in Foundry & Logic contributed well. Its strength across automotive semiconductor market, drove the results further. For fiscal 2022, KLA has favorable outlook toward WFE industry. Further, the Services business is likely to grow, driven by expanding installed base, higher utilization rates, and rising expansion of service opportunities in the trailing edge and the EPC group. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.88.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $346.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.57. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,202 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

