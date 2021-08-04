KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $398.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $380.00 to $398.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.88.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $346.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.57. KLA has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $6,719,202. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

