KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 955,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,255. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNBE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

