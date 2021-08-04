Knowles Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knowles in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KN. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

