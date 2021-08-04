KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.49. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 6,220 shares.

KPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$102.74 million and a PE ratio of -41.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -286.85%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

