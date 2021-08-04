Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.96.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at 15.70 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 15.50 and a 52 week high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

