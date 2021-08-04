KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KPLUY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Commerzbank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

KPLUY stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

