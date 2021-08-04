L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

