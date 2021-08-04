L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
