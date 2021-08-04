Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $300.08 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $300.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

