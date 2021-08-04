LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,060,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

