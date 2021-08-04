LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $867,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

