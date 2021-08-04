Lake Street Capital Raises Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $14.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APEN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

